TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

