Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 13,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,805. The firm has a market cap of $286.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.41. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts expect that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Telenav by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 380,196 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telenav by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 321,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telenav by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 255,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telenav by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

