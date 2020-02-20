Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Raises Dividend to GBX 18.39 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.39 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TMPL stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,374 ($18.07). 73,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,091. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $918.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495.60 ($19.67).
About Temple Bar Investment Trust
