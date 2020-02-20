Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Trading 1.1% Higher

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$3.99 ($2.83) and last traded at A$3.81 ($2.70), 535,093 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.77 ($2.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $432.14 million and a P/E ratio of 119.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.28.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile (ASX:TPW)

Temple & Webster Group Limited engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 130,000 products under the Temple & Webster brand. It also offers home, office, and outdoor furniture, as well as lighting and homeware products under the Milan Direct brand through its e-commerce platform for various distributors and trade clients on a wholesale basis.

