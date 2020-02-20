Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to post $834.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.30 million and the lowest is $801.40 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $690.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,118,752 shares of company stock worth $103,528,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.79. 41,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

