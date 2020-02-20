Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of TNC traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. Tennant has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496,435.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

