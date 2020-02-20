Terra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.06 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.02990866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00145985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

