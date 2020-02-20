Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $729.00 to $928.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $500.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $730.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tesla was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2020 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $710.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $556.00 to $808.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $415.00. They now have an "underperform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $612.00 to $684.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $455.00 to $510.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $240.00 to $350.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/23/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $555.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $370.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $530.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $290.00 to $455.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Tesla was given a new $600.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $612.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $423.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

1/9/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $396.00 to $556.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $917.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.39. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,677. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

