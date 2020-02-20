TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.24

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 106259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,255 shares of company stock valued at $354,027 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $451,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

