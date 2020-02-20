The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,807 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $182,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,071,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,352,000 after purchasing an additional 168,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 230,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 241,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 85,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

