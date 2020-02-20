Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

