Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 418,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,310. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

