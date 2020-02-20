Thore Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,720.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $50,384.00 and approximately $65,720.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00747319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

