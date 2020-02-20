ThoreNext Price Down 7.6% This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $163.64 million and $171,198.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $7.56 or 0.00078574 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

