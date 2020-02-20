TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) Shares Up 1.2%

TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20, approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.