Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Cut to

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

TVTY stock traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Tivity Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

