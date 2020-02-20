TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TiVo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

TiVo stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $859.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.20. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

