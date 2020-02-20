Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 94,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,441. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

