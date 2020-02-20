Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.55.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$75.82. 1,694,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,185. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$71.22 and a one year high of C$77.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

