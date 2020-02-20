Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.86

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 1079296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $139.81 million and a PE ratio of -77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,848,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,139,500.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

