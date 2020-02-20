TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 6.7%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 19,435,141 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 10,811,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

