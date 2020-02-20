Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

