Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $589,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,271 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 899.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,702 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 350,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,682,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 493,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,488. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

