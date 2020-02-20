Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 5,393,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

