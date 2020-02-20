Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 28,819 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 15,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,906. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

