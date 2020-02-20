Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

