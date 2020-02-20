TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 448,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

