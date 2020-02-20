Traders Buy High Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,006% compared to the average volume of 959 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,011 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,898 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.