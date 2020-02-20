Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,735 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 933% compared to the typical volume of 168 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,620 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

