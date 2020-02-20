TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of TRU traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,704,000 after purchasing an additional 418,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.