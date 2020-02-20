TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $681-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.52 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,664. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

