Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson Buys 40,000 Shares

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,320,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,383,238.48.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

TML stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. Treasury Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.35.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.60 price target on shares of Treasury Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

