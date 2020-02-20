Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $11.60. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 114,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.07.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

