Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 6706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

