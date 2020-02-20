Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $1,374,688.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRMB opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

