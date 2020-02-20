Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio Sells 11,000 Shares

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Trimble by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trimble by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

