TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Insider Michael P. Murphy Sells 1,683 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $100,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
