TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Insider Michael P. Murphy Sells 1,683 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $100,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

