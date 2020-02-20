TrueUSD Price Down 0.1% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $137.66 million and approximately $1.03 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010433 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, HBUS, Kyber Network and WazirX. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.02992139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 381.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003333 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,823,150 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Koinex, IDEX, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bitso, Kyber Network, Zebpay, WazirX, Kuna, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Crex24 and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

