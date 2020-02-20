Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s ranking:

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

TUES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:TUES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 180,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,495. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.87. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.