Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Up 0.2%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.37, 47,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 69,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.