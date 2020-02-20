Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.86. 175,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,870. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,659,057. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

