Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $106,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 113.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 88.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. TheStreet raised Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $288,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,090 shares of company stock worth $8,687,039. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.