Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading 7.8% Higher

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.39, 353,569 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 624,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $157.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,050,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,082,854.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $286,200 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

