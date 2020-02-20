Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading 7.8% Higher

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.39, 353,569 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 624,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $157.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.