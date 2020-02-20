Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.10 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 689,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,622.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

