Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 272367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $164,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,749.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

