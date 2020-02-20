Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULE. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,110.88 ($27.77).

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,148 ($28.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,099.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86).

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Daniel Shook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, with a total value of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

