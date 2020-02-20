United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $71,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.72. 821,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

