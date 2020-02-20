United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,009.13 ($13.27).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UU shares. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

UU stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,046.50 ($13.77). 1,622,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 989.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 877.91. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

