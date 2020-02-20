UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,582,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 379,262 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned about 5.97% of UnitedHealth Group worth $16,634,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,453,000 after buying an additional 140,091 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $305.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $286.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.