Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.44. Uniti Group shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 275,351 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.
