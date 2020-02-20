Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.44. Uniti Group shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 275,351 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

